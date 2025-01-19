Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 727,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 290,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,124. The firm has a market cap of $732.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

