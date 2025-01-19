Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 802,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 430,845 shares.The stock last traded at $62.26 and had previously closed at $61.86.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.