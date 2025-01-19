Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 802,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 430,845 shares.The stock last traded at $62.26 and had previously closed at $61.86.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
