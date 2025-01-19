Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,655,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 99,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

