Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 24,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor
Avantor Stock Down 1.9 %
Avantor stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
