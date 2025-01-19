Avanza Fonder AB Buys Shares of 13,301 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $186.41 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $192.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.82.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.