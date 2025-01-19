Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.1 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

