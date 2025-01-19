Avanza Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $148.08 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.