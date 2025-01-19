Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,579.0 days.

Avolta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

