Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.68 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.35). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.39), with a volume of 3,543,269 shares.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31. The company has a market capitalization of £332.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.69.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

