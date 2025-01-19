Ballast Inc. Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEU opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.