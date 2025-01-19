Ballast Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,920,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,890,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,722,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,947,000 after acquiring an additional 544,211 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

