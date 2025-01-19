Ballew Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,175.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.78 and a twelve month high of $166.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

