Ballew Advisors Inc Has $5.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

