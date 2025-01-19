Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 1,059 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.63 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $49.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

