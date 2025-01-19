Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading 18.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) rose 18.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 303,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 296,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$19.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.33.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

