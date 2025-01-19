Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1,086.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,690 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,967,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 132,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 102,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

