Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.