Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 27,590,000 shares. Approximately 51.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $1,173,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,330. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 42.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 625,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 186,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 5,940,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,359. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.