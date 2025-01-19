Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

BCYC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. 203,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 500,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $7,670,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,995,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,327,503.16. This represents a 5.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,190. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,933 shares of company stock valued at $549,501. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $14,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

