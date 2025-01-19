BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.33 ($7.40) and traded as low as GBX 574.03 ($6.98). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.13), with a volume of 634,893 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 586.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 608.39. The stock has a market cap of £518.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.84 and a beta of 1.20.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

