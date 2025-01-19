BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 645,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,234 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 109,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 101,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 52,433 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.55 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

