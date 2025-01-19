BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 152,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
