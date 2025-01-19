Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 14,071 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of V stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $596.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average of $288.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $321.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.92.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

