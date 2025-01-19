Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,332,016,000 after buying an additional 113,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $501.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.62.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

