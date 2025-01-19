Bowman & Co S.C. Has $400,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average of $202.56. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

