Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $916,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

