Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 5,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 185,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.10 and a beta of -0.32.
The Basin East Project has an estimated an Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC) of 42.6 Mt of lithium bearing clays at an average grade of 818 ppm of lithium for 185,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
