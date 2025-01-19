Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,080.38.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,072.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,069.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $931.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

