Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $490.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

