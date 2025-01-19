Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $487,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $436.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

