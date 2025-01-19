Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $533,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,210,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,638,000 after purchasing an additional 529,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.