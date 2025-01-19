Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $8 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 139,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,320.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

