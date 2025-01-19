Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.79. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 82,406 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLIN shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on BLIN
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 4.2 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.