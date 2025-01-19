Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.79. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 82,406 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLIN shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

