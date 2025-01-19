British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider David Walker Acquires 43 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker bought 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £147.49 ($179.45).

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, David Walker bought 9,547 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £33,891.85 ($41,235.98).

British Land Stock Performance

BLND stock opened at GBX 361 ($4.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.27. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 337.20 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 467.80 ($5.69).

British Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 12.24 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 500 ($6.08) to GBX 480 ($5.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.45).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLND

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.