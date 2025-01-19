Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 402 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $184.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.96. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

