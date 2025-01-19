Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.40 and last traded at $114.22, with a volume of 218098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

