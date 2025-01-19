Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $249.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

