Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $258.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

