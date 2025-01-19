Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $18.81 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.