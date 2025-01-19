Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.65 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1047 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

