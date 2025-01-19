Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 5,194 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 826,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

