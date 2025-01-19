Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CANF. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

NYSE CANF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

