Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 195,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 203,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.