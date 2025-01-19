Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 124.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

