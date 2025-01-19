Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CELH opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.