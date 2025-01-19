CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

CFN Enterprises Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.

