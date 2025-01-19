CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.