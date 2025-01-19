CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
