CGN Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FNDX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

