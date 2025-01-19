CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.7256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

