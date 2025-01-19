CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

